SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Change Healthcare Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Change Healthcare Inc. ("Change Healthcare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CHNG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), a diversified health care company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Change Healthcare shareholders will receive only $25.75 in cash for each share of Change Healthcare common stock that they hold.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Change Healthcare's board acted in the best interest of Change Healthcare's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

