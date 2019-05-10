SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Chesapeake Lodging Trust

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Lodging Trust ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") (NYSE: CHSP). A proposed acquisition of the Company by Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. would result in Chesapeake shareholders receiving $11.00 per share and 0.628 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts common stock.

If you own Chesapeake shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website

http://www.weisslawllp.com/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw is investigating whether Chesapeake's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement, and whether Chesapeake's shareholders would receive fair value if the deal is consummated.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether Chesapeake's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

