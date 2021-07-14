SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Covanta Holding Corporation

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Covanta Holding Corporation ("Covanta" or the "Company") (NYSE: CVA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by EQT Infrastructure. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $20.25 per share in cash for each share of Covanta common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $5.3 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Covanta's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $20.25 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Covanta's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

