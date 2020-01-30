SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CSS Industries, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of CSS Industries, Inc. ("CSS" or the "Company") (NYSE: CSS) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Design Group Americas, a subsidiary of IG Design Group PLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CSS shareholders will receive $9.40 per share in cash. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2020.

If you own CSS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/css-industries-inc/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether the CSS Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement. Notably, the merger agreement prohibits CSS from soliciting or considering any other offers. Additionally, the Company reported net income of $3.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, an improvement of $8.4 million when compared to the operating loss of $5.8 million the Company reported in the same period last year. Finally, the deal is a strategic transaction through which Design Group will leverage CSS' customer base, manufacturing capabilities, and recognized brand portfolio to double the scale of its US business and strengthen its position as a global leader in consumer gift packaging and distribution.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed merger agreement undervalues the Company, whether the Board ran a fair process, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

