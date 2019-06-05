SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation ("CY" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Infineon Technologies AG ("Infineon"). Under the terms of the agreement, CY shareholders will receive $23.85 in cash for each CY share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether CY's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, the deal is a strategic transaction will (1) accelerate and strengthen Infineon's profitable growth; (2) broaden Infineon's business basis; (3) expand Infineon's portfolio to include a comprehensive range for linking the real with the digital world; and (4) develop additional growth potential in the automotive and industrial Internet of Things sectors.

Moreover, the Company recently reported positive financial results for the first quarter of 2019, reporting a 15% increase in overall design activity. According to the Company's President and CEO, CY "[d]elivered a solid first quarter with revenue, gross margin, and diluted EPS meeting or exceeding guidance."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is also investigating whether CY's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

