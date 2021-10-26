SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dawson Geophysical Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dawson Geophysical Company ("Dawson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DWSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC ("Wilks Brothers"), via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $2.34 per share in cash (the "Offer") for each share of Dawson common stock that they hold. Subject to the closing of the Offer, the merger agreement also contemplates that Wilks will acquire any Dawson shares that are not tendered into the Offer at the same price per share through a second-step merger, which will be completed as soon as practicable following the closing of the Offer, subject to the approval of at least 80% of the outstanding Dawson shares.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Dawson's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $2.34 per-share offer price adequately compensates Dawson's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, the merger consideration is $1.66 below the $4.00 median price targets set by analysts following the Company.

