SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. ("DFRG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DFRG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by affiliates of private equity firm L Catterton ("L Catterton"). Under the terms of the agreement, DFRG shareholders will receive $8.00 per share in cash for each DFRG share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether DFRG's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, DFRG shares traded at $9.00, or $1.00 above the offer price, as recently as March 7, 2019. Additionally, the Company announced positive financial results for the first quarter of 2019. It reported consolidated revenue of $120.4 million, representing an impressive 64.1% increase year-over-year when compared to the $73.3 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Moreover, according to L Catterton's managing partner, Andrew Taub, the acquisition will expand its portfolio to include DFRG's "four outstanding brands in two distinct and attractive categories."

WeissLaw is also concerned whether the deal creates shareholder value for DFRG's shareholders. Specifically, WeissLaw is investigating whether DFRG's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

