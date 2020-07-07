SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. ("DCOM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DCOM) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the Company with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. ("BDGE") (NASDAQ: BDGE). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCOM shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of BDGE common stock for each share of DCOM that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $12.45 based upon BDGE's July 7, 2020 closing price of $19.22.

WeissLaw is investigating whether DCOM's board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement, and whether all material information will be fully and fairly disclosed to DCOM's shareholders. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price for DCOM of $19.00 per share, or approximately $6.50 above the current implied per-share merger consideration.

