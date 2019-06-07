SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates El Paso Electric Company Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of El Paso Electric Company ("EE" or the "Company") (NYSE: EE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by JP Morgan's Infrastructure Investment Fund. Under the terms of the agreement, EE shareholders will receive $68.25 in cash for each EE share they own.

WeissLaw is also investigating whether EE's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

