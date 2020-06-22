SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Fairness of Proposed Merger to Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. Stockholders

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. ("DLMV" or the "Company") (OTC: DLMV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by BV Financial Inc. ("BV Financial"). Under the terms of the agreement, DLMV shareholders will be entitled to receive $8.90 in cash for each share of the Company's stock they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether the $8.00 per share merger consideration reflects adequate compensation and maximum value for DLMV stockholders. Notably, in the press release announcing the merger, DLMV's CEO Kim C. Liddell stated the transaction "will be positive for both banks." Similarly, BV Financial's co-CEO Timothy L. Prindle noted that the combination "will create tremendous value for [the companies'] combined customers and communities." Yet DLMV stockholders are being cashed out of the deal and foreclosed from participating in any future upside of the post-merger company, so the proposed acquisition's impact on the "combined customers" or surviving post-merger is irrelevant as to whether DLMV's board maximized stockholder value in agreeing to the merger.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

