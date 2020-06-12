SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Finjan Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Finjan Holdings, Inc. ("FNJN" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FNJN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC ("Fortress"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FNJN shareholders will receive $1.55 for each share of FNJN that they own.

If you own FNJN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/finjan-holdings-inc/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether FNJN's board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, FNJN recently announced positive financial results, including first quarter of 2020 revenue of $3.8 million, representing significant growth compared to the same period of 2019 in which the Company reported no revenue.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

