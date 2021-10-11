SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. ("Flexion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLXN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ("Pacira") (NASDAQ: PCRX). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pacira will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Flexion for a purchase price of $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right ("CVR"). The CVR will entitle Flexion stockholders to receive up to an additional $8.00 per share in cash if certain sales and/or regulatory milestones are achieved.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Flexion's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $8.50 per-share offer price adequately compensates Flexion's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, the merger consideration is below the $17.00 median price targets set by analysts following the Company and at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $25 per share.

