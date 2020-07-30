SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Forescout Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMENDED MERGER AGREEMENT-CONSIDERATION REDUCED TO $29 PER SHARE

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forescout Technologies, Inc. ("FSCT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSCT) in connection with the acquisition of the Company by Advent International ("Advent"). On July 15, 2020, FSCT and Advent announced that the terms of the original February 6, 2020 acquisition agreement had been amended. Under the new agreement (which is structured as a tender offer), FSCT shareholders will receive $29.00 for each share of FSCT that they hold as opposed to $33.00 per share that shareholders were slated to receive under the original acquisition agreement.

In light of the significant price reduction, WeissLaw is investigating (i) whether FSCT's board breached their fiduciary duty in agreeing to the new lower merger consideration, (ii) whether the FSCT board has appropriately valued the Company and otherwise maximized shareholder value in revising the terms of the transaction, and (iii) whether FCST shareholders have all material information with respect to the circumstances surrounding the decision to amend the acquisition agreement.

