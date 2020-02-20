SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Front Yard Residential Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation ("Front Yard" or the "Company") (NYSE: RESI) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Amherst Residential, LLC, a subsidiary of Amherst Holdings, LLC ("Amherst Holdings"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RESI shareholders will receive $12.50 per share in cash. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Front Yard's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement. Notably, the offer price is nearly 6% less than RESI's 52-week high of $13.28.

Additionally, the merger agreement has a "No Solicitation or Negotiation" provision barring Front Yard from soliciting proposals from other parties.

Finally, according to Amherst Holdings' CEO and Chairman, the deal provides his company with "expanded scale, additional team members in local markets and the collective experience of both teams, [and] provides a powerful platform that is well positioned to serve the broad constituency focused on affordable, safe, attractive housing."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed merger agreement undervalues the Company, whether the Board ran a fair process, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

