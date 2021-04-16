SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates General Finance Corporation

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of General Finance Corporation ("General Finance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GFN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI). The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the Company's shareholders will receive $19.00 for each share of General Finance common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $996 million.

If you own General Finance shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/GFN/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether General Finance's board acted in the best interest of General Finance's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the $19.00 offer price adequately compensates General Finance's shareholder, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to General Finance's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

