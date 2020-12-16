SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates GNB Financial Services, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GNB Financial Services, Inc. ("GNB" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: GNBF) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with LINKBANCORP, Inc. ("LINKBANCORP") (OTC Pink: LNKB). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GNB shareholders may elect to receive either $87.68 in cash or 7.3064 shares of LINKBANCORP common stock for each GNB share that they own. The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $62.6 million.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) GNB's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates GNB's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

