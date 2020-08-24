SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Gores Metropoulos Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gores Metropoulos Inc. ("Gores Metropoulos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GMHI) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with privately-held autonomous vehicle and lidar technology company Luminar Technologies, Inc. ("Luminar") Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Gores Metropoulos will fold into Luminar and cease to exist, resulting in one publicly traded entity. The combined company has an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. The surviving entity will assume the Luminar name and will trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "LAZR."

WeissLaw is investigating whether Gores Metropoulos' board satisfied its fiduciary duties to its shareholders by conducting a fair and diligent process, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Luminar, and whether all information regarding the process leading to the proposed transaction and valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to the Company's shareholders.

