SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ("Hilton" or the "Company") (NYSE: HGV) in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. ("Diamond") from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Apollo Funds") (NYSE: APO). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Hilton will issue 34.5 million shares of common stock valued at $1.4 billion to the Apollo Funds and the other Diamond stockholders. Upon consummation of the transaction, current Hilton shareholders will own approximately 72% of the combined company and the Apollo Funds will own approximately 28%.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Hilton's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the deal's equity split is fair to Hilton shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

