SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. ("IPV" or the "Company") (NYSE: IPV) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Aeva Inc. ("Aeva"), a privately-held company that develops sensors for self-driving cars. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IPV will acquire Aeva through a reverse merger, with Aeva continuing as a publicly-traded company listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "AEVA." At closing, the transaction will have an implied pro forma equity value of approximately $2.1 billion, and Aeva's existing stockholders will hold approximately 80% of the common stock of the newly-combined company.

WeissLaw is investigating whether IPV's board acted in the best interest of the Company's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Aeva, whether the deal's equity split is fair to IPV shareholders, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction and the post-close capital structure will be fully and fairly disclosed.

