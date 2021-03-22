SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Kansas City Southern

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kansas City Southern ("KCS" or the "Company") (NYSE: KSU) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the Company by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("Canadian Pacific") (NYSE: CP). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KCS shareholders will receive $90.00 in cash and 0.489 of a share of Canadian Pacific stock for each share of KCS common stock that they hold, representing per-share merger consideration of approximately $275.08 based upon Canadian Pacific's March 19, 2021 closing price of $378.48.



WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether KCS's board acted in the best interest of KCS's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates KCS's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to KCS's public shareholders.

