SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Majesco

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Majesco ("MJCO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MJCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MJCO shareholders will receive $13.10 in cash for each share of MJCO common stock that they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether MJCO's board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement and whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company. Notably, it appears that the Company's entire leadership team, including its CEO Adam Elster, have secured positions for themselves upon completion of the transaction. This calls into doubt whether the negotiation with respect to this transaction was truly arm's length.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, whether MJCO's board and management were truly independent and acting in the best interests of the Company's stockholders, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition will be fully and fairly disclosed.

