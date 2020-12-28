SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates MDC Partners Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDCA) in connection with the Company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell"). Under the terms of the transaction agreement, holders of MDC Class A and Class B shares will receive 26% of the common equity of the combined company, with Stagwell receiving share consideration equal to 74% of the common equity of the combined company. Including Stagwell's ownership of MDC shares, Stagwell is expected to control approximately 79% of the post-transaction entity.

If you own MDC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/MDCA/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether the special committee of MDC's board ("Special Committee") acted in the best interest of MDC's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the Special Committee was fully informed as to the valuation of MDC and Stagwell, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and Special Committee and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to MDC's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

