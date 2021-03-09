SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Noble Midstream Partners, LP

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Noble Midstream Partners, LP ("Noble Midstream" or the "Partnership") (NASDAQ: NBLX) in connection with Chevron Corporation's ("Chevron") (NYSE: CVX) acquisition of the publicly held common units representing the limited partner interests in Noble Midstream, not already owned by Chevron and its affiliates. Under the terms of the agreement, the Partnership's unitholders will receive 0.1393 of a share of common stock of Chevron in exchange for each Noble Midstream common unit owned, representing implied per-unit merger consideration of $15.29 based upon Chevron's March 8, 2021 closing price of $109.75.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) Noble Midstream's conflicts committee of the board of directors was truly independent and acted in the best interests of Partnership unitholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction; (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Noble Midstream's unitholders; and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

