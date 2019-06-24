SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates NRC Group Holdings Corp.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of NRC Group Holdings Corp. ("NRC Group" or the "Company") (NYSE American: NRCG) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL). Under the terms of the agreement, US Ecology will form a new holding company named US Ecology, Inc. NRC Group shareholders will receive 0.196 shares of the new holding Company for each NRCG share (a mere $12 per share), and own approximately 30% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

WeissLaw is investigating whether NRC Group's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement. As an Oil Spill Removal Organization ("OSRO") the NRC Group generates a recurring, compliance-driven revenue stream, with upside from spill events and international expansion, particularly in Mexico and Canada. According to US Ecology, the deal will enhance shareholder value through improved financial profile and industry leading position.

Notably, NRC Group has reported increased operating revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, as well as the first quarter of 2019. Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the merger enhances NRCG shareholder value. Specifically, WeissLaw is concerned whether NRC Group's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

