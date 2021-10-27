SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Phillips 66 Partners LP

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Phillips 66 Partners LP ("PSXP" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: PSXP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PSXP by Phillips 66 ("Phillips 66") (NYSE: PSX). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding PSXP common unitholder would receive 0.50 shares of Phillips 66 common stock for each PSXP common unit they hold.

If you own PSXP common units and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/psxp

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) PSXP's board of directors acted in the best interests of its unitholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration is fair to PSXP's unitholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

