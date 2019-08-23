SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Pivotal Software, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Pivotal Software, Inc. ("Pivotal Software" or the "Company") (NYSE: PVTL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by VMWare, Inc. (NYSE: VMW). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, PVTL shareholders will receive $15.00 per share in cash.

If you own PVTL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website

http://www.weisslawllp.com/pivotal-software-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw is investigating whether Pivotal Software's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Specifically, VMWare's tender offer price of $15.00 is significantly below Pivotal Software's 52-week high of $29.15.

WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the acquisition enhances shareholder value. Notably, the Company's first quarter 2020 revenue topped estimates, increasing 19.3% to $185.7 million year-over-year. This growth is due mostly to higher revenue from its subscription software.

Additionally, Dell Technologies Inc. ("Dell") may be on both sides of the transaction. Michael Dell and Dell own 131.3 million shares of PVTL Class B stock, while VMWare, which is also owned by Dell, holds 44.2 million shares of PVTL Class B stock.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is also concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

