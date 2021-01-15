SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates ProSight Global, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS) ("PROS" or "the Company") in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. ("TowerBrook"), an international investment management firm, and Further Global Capital Management ("Further Global"), a private equity firm focused on the financial services industry. Under the terms of the merger agreement, affiliates of TowerBrook and Further Global will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of PROS for $12.85 per share in cash. The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $586,000,000.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether PROS's board acted in the best interest of PROS's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to PROS public shareholders. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $18.00, over $7.00 above the per share merger consideration.

