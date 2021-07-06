SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp ("RAAC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RAAC) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Berkshire Grey ("Berkshire"), a privately-held developer of integrated artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for e-commerce, retail replenishments, and logistics. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RAAC will acquire Berkshire through a reverse merger that will result in Berkshire becoming a publicly-listed robotics and automation solutions company. The transaction reflects a post-transaction equity value of approximately $2.7 billion for the combined company.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether RAAC's board acted in the best interest of RAAC's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Berkshire, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to RAAC's public shareholders.

