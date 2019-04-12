SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sierra Monitor Corporation

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Sierra Monitor Corporation ("SRMC" or the "Company") (OTC: SRMC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by MSA Safety Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of SRMC will receive $3.25 in cash for each share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether SRMC's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, in February the Company distributed quarterly cash dividends to shareholders of record, representing the twenty-sixth consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether SRMC's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

