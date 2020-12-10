SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. ("SSPK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SSPK) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with WM Holding Company, LLC ("WMH"), which operates Weedmaps, an online listings marketplace for cannabis consumers and businesses, and WM Business, a software as a service subscription offering sold to cannabis retailers and brands. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SSPK will acquire WMH through a reverse merger that will result in WMH becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. The estimated post-transaction equity value of the combined company is approximately $1.5 billion.

WeissLaw is investigating whether SSPK's board acted in the best interest of SSPK's public stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of WMH, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to SSPK's public stockholders.

