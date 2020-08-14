SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Software Acquisition Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Software Acquisition Group, Inc. ("SAQN" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAQN) in connection with SAQN's merger with privately-held Curiosity Stream Inc. ("CuriosityStream"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of SAQN will acquire CuriosityStream through a reverse merger and result in CuriosityStream becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has an enterprise value of approximately $331 million and equity value of approximately $512 million. Following the consummation of the transaction, existing SAQN stockholders (other than the founders) and PIPE investors are expected to own only 34% of the combined entity.

If you own SAQN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/software-acqusition-group-inc/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether SAQN's board breached its fiduciary duties to its shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed transaction, and whether all information regarding the process leading to the proposed transaction and valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to SAQN's shareholders. These issues are of particular concern in light of the fact that existing SAQN shareholders (other than the founders) and PIPE investors will only retain 34% ownership of the combined company.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected].

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

