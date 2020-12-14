SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates TCF Financial Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TCF Financial Corporation ("TCF" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCF) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the Company with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ("Huntington") (NASDAQ: HBAN). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TCF shareholders will receive 3.0028 shares of Huntington common stock for each share of TCF that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $38.82 based upon Huntington's December 11, 2020 closing price of $12.93.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) TCF's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates TCF's shareholders; and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, multiple analysts set price targets for TCF above the implied merger consideration, with a high target of $42.00.

