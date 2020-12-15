SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. ("TPG" or the "Company") (NYSE: TPGY) in connection with the Company's agreement to acquire EV Charged B.V. ("EVBox"), a privately-held provider of smart charging solutions for electric vehicles, for a combination of cash and equity. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TPG will acquire EVBox through a reverse merger, with EVBox surviving as the new publicly-traded combined entity with its common stock to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EVB." The proposed transaction values EVBox at an implied $969 million enterprise value and a total pro forma equity value of approximately $1.394 billion.

If you own TPG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/TPGY/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether TPG's board acted in the best interest of TPG's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of EVBox, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to TPG public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

