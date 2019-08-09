SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Two River Bancorp

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is conducting an active investigation of possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Two River Bancorp ("Two River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRCB) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC). Under the terms of the agreement, Two River shareholders will receive $20.79 per TRCB share.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Two River's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, the Company recently announced positive financial results. Two River reported net income increased 15% to $3 million in the second quarter of 2019. According to William D. Moss, the Company's President and CEO, the increase in net income can be attributed to a "solid improvement in net interest income coupled with controlled expenses."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the merger enhances shareholder value. WeissLaw is also concerned whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

