SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Viacom, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Viacom, Inc. ("Viacom" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIA) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with CBS Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Viacom shareholders will receive 0.59625 of a CBS share for each share of VIA they own.

If you own VIA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website

http://www.weisslawllp.com/viacom-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw is investigating whether Viacom's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement. Notably, upon completion of the transaction, CBS and its shareholders will become the majority owners of the newly combined company with 61% of the ownership.

WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the merger enhances shareholder value. Specifically, the Company recently announced positive financial results. It reported Returned Domestic Advertising Revenue growth of 6% year-over-year, and achieved its tenth consecutive quarter of annual improvement in Paramount Adjusted Operating Income.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is also concerned whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://www.weisslawllp.com

