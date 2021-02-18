SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Viking Energy Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking" or the "Company") (OTC: VKIN) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI). Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is structured as a reverse merger, Camber will issue newly-issued shares of common stock in exchange for the balance of Viking's common stock on a one-for-one basis. Camber currently owns approximately 62% of Viking's issued and outstanding common shares.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Viking's board acted in the best interest of Viking's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the proposed combination's equity split is fair to Viking 's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Viking's public shareholders.

