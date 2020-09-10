SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Virtusa Corporation

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Virtusa Corporation ("VRTU" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRTU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Baring Private Equity Asia ("BPEA"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $51.35 in cash for each share of VRTU common stock that they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether VRTU's board was truly independent and fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, whether the board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to VRTU shareholders.

