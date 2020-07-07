SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vivint Solar, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vivint Solar, Inc. ("VSLR" or the "Company") (NYSE: VSLR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Sunrun, Inc. ("RUN") (NASDAQ: RUN). Under the terms of the agreement, VSLR shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.55 shares of RUN common stock for each VSLR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $14.39 based upon RUN's July 7, 2020 closing price of $26.17.

WeissLaw is investigating whether VSLR's board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, whether the board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to VSLR shareholders.

