SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings ("VPC Impact" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIH) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Bakkt Holdings, LLC ("Bakkt"), a digital asset marketplace launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VPC Impact will acquire Bakkt through a reverse merger that will result in Bakkt becoming a public company, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, with an enterprise value of approximately $2.1 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether VPC Impact's board acted in the best interest of VPC Impact's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Bakkt, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to VPC Impact public shareholders.

