SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates W. R. Grace & Co.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of W. R. Grace & Co. ("GRA" or the "Company") (NYSE: GRA) in connection with the proposed all-cash acquisition of the Company by Standard Industries Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRA shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of GRA common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $7.0 billion.

If you own GRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/GRA/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether GRA's board acted in the best interest of GRA's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to GRA's public shareholders. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target of $75.00, $5.00 above the proposed merger consideration, for GRA.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

