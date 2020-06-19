SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Wirecard AG

NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Wirecard AG ("Wirecard" or the "Company") (OTC: WRCDF).

The investigation focuses on possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws by the Wirecard Board of Directors for the alleged dissemination of materially false and/or misleading information in connection with the Company's operations. Specifically, that €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) of the Company's money went missing. This money was supposed to be held in trust accounts on behalf of Wirecard and its payment-processing partners. Instead, the Company's auditor found "no sufficient audit evidence" that the money was in these trust accounts.

As a result of these issues, the Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) up 2 billion euros in loans could be terminated if it delayed filing its 2019 financial results for a fourth time; (ii) false balance sheet information had been recorded; and (iii) as a result of 18 months of allegations of fraud and questionable accounting practices, the Company's stock lost as much as 75% of its value in two trading days.

On June 18th, Wirecard's CEO Jan Marsalek was suspended. The Company's CEO Markus Braun announced his resignation the very next day. Wirecard has also come under investigation from German and U.S. regulators over its accounting practices, disclosures to investors and insider trading. The Financial Times has reported problems at Wirecard's Singapore offices, including false accounting and fraud.

