SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Xilinx, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Xilinx, Inc. ("XLNX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XLNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD") (NASDAQ: AMD). Under the terms of the merger agreement, XLNX shareholders will be entitled to receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each XLNX share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $135.94 based upon AMD's closing price on October 27, 2020.

WeissLaw is investigating whether XLNX's board acted in the best interest of XLNX's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the implied per-share merger consideration represents fair value, and whether all information regarding the sales process undertaken by the board and financial analyses supporting the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to XLNX public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

