SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ALUS, PACE, CLII, and CRSA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALUS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALUS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with FREYR A/S ("FREYR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ALUS will acquire FREYR through a reverse merger that will result in FREYR becoming a public company traded on the NYSE. If you own ALUS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/alus/

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: PACE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: PACE) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Nerdy Inc. ("Nerdy). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PACE will acquire Nerdy through a reverse merger that will result in Nerdy becoming a publicly traded company. If you own PACE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/pace/

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with EVgo Services LLC ("EVgo"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CLII will acquire EVgo through a reverse merger that will result in EVgo becoming a publicly traded company. If you own CLII shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cris/

Crescent Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CRSA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Crescent Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CRSA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held LiveVox Holdings, Inc. ("LiveVox"). CRSA will acquire LiveVox through a reverse merger that will result in LiveVox becoming a publicly traded company. If you own CRSA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/crsa/

