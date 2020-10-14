SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds AMAG, PTI, VRTU and GANS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Covis Group S.à r.l. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, AMAG shareholders will be entitled to receive $13.75 for each share of AMAG common stock that they own. If you own AMAG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/amag/

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Yumanity"). Under the terms of the agreement, PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI common stock. At close of the transaction, the newly combined entity will operate under the Yumanity name. Following consummation, existing PTI shareholders will own only 32.5% of the new entity, with Yumanity shareholders retaining a 67.5% stake in the combined company. If you own PTI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc/

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Baring Private Equity Asia. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, VRTU shareholders will receive $51.35 for each share of VRTU common stock that they own. If you own VRTU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/virtusa-corporation/

GAINSCO, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GANS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GAINSCO, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GANS) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $107.38 for each share of GANS common stock that they own. If you own GANS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/gainsco-inc/

