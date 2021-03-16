SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds APEX, MGLN, COHR, and FLIR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTC: APEX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTC: APEX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Galaxy Universal LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, APEX shareholders will receive only $2.00 in cash for each share of APEX common stock that they hold. If you own APEX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/apex/

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Centene Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of MGLN common stock that they own. If you own MGLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mgln/

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Lumentum will acquire COHR in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which COHR shareholders will receive $100.00 in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each COHR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $207.11 based upon Lumentum's March 15, 2021 closing price of $90.38. If you own COHR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cohr/

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ("Teledyne"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $56.66 based upon Teledyne's March 15, 2021 closing price of $399.14. If you own FLIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/flir

