SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ATAC, GIK, and TPGY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Altimar Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Altimar Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Owl Rock Capital Group ("Owl Rock") and Dyal Capital Partners ("Dyal Capital"). ATAC will combine with Owl Rock and Dyal Capital via a reverse merger to create a single publicly-traded company. If you own ATAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ATAC/

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held Lightning eMotors. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GIK will acquire Lightning eMotors through a reverse merger that will result in Lightning eMotors becoming a publicly traded company. If you own GIK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gik

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with EV Charged B.V. ("EVBox"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TPGY will acquire EVBox through a reverse merger, with EVBox surviving as the new publicly-traded company. If you own TPGY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/tpgy/

