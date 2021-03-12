SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFTL, ALXN, BRPA, and KTYB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Bank of Fincastle (OTCM: BFTL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Fincastle (OTCM: BFTL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First National Corporation ("First National"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BFTL shareholders may elect to receive either $3.30 in cash, 0.1649 shares of First National common stock, or a combination of cash and First National stock for each share of BFTL that they own. If you own BFTL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/bftl/

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca"). Under the terms of the agreement, ALXN shareholders will receive $60.00 and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares ("ADS") (each ADS representing one-half of one ordinary share of AstraZeneca) for each share of ALXN they hold. If you own ALXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/alxn/

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BRPA will acquire NeuroRx through a reverse merger, with NeuroRx surviving as a publicly traded company. If you own BRPA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/brpa/

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ("Stock Yards"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KTYB shareholders will receive $4.75 in cash and 0.64 shares of Stock Yards common stock for each KTYB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $39.87 based upon Stock Yards' March 11, 2021 closing price of $54.87. If you own KTYB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/ktyb/

