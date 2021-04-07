SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BPFH, BMTC, TLND, and PRAH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SVB Financial Group ("SIVB"). Under the terms of the agreement, BPFH's shareholders will receive $2.10 in cash and 0.0228 shares of SIVB common stock for each BPFH share, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.27 based upon SIVB's April 6, 2021 closing price of $489.81. If you own BPFH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/bpfh/

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by WSFS Financial Corporation ("WSFS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMTC shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS common stock for each BMTC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $45.13 based upon WSFS' April 6, 2021 closing price of $50.14. If you own BMTC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/bmtc

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo, L.P. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $66.00 for each ordinary share of TLND and American Depositary Share that they hold. If you own TLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tlnd/

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by ICON plc ("ICLR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PRAH shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICLR stock for each share of PRAH common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $163.94 based upon ICLR's April 6, 2021 closing price of $203.48. If you own TPCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/prah/

