SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CEIX, DUC, VSPR, and MTSC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) in connection with the proposed interested-party transaction, pursuant to which CEIX will acquire all of the minority units of CONSOL Coal Resources LP ("CCR") that it does not already own. Under the terms of the agreement, CCR unitholders will receive 0.73 shares of CEIX common stock for each CCR unit that they own. If you own CEIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ceix/

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE: DUC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE: DUC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with DNP Select Income Fund Inc. ("DNP"). Under the terms of the agreement, DUC will merge into DNP, with the combined fund retaining DNP's name and continuing to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under DNP's ticker symbol. If you own DUC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/duc/

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR) in connection with the company's proposed merger with The HydraFacial Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Vesper will acquire HydraFacial through a reverse merger that will result in HydraFacial becoming a publicly-traded company. If you own VSPR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/vspr/

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amphenol Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, MTS shareholders will receive $58.50 per share in cash for each share of MTS common stock that they hold. If you own MTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mts/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

