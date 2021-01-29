SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CLII, CRSA, VSPR, and NPA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with EVgo Services LLC ("EVgo"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CLII will acquire EVgo through a reverse merger that will result in EVgo becoming a publicly traded company. If you own CLII shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cris/

Crescent Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CRSA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Crescent Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CRSA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held LiveVox Holdings, Inc. ("LiveVox"). Crescent will acquire LiveVox through a reverse merger that will result in LiveVox becoming a publicly traded company. If you own CRSA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/crsa/

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held The HydraFacial Company ("HydraFacial"). Under the terms of the agreement, VSPR will acquire HydraFacial through a reverse merger that will result in HydraFacial becoming a publicly traded company. If you own VSPR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/vspr/

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held AST & Science LLC ("AST"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, NPA will acquire AST through a reverse merger that will result in AST becoming a publicly traded company. If you own NPA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/npa/

